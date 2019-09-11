9/11 memorial honors Wellsville native

The village of Wellsville honored a woman who lost her life in the South Tower during the Sept. 11 terror attacks

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – As we remember those who lost their lives on this tragic day 18 years ago, we take a look at the life of one woman who was from the Valley.

Silence overcame the village of Wellsville Wednesday morning as community members remembered one of their own.

Catherine Salter lost her life on Sept. 11, 2001.

She had been working in the South Tower as a vice president of a risk management company in New York.

Salter’s mother, Eleanor, was at the service on Wednesday to lay a wreath in remembrance of her daughter.

“I wasn’t sure which tower Catherine was in and then they came and told me the second tower had been hit, and she was on the floor of the second tower where the plane hit,” Eleanor said.

Cathy grew up in Wellsville, attending the local schools and graduating as valedictorian.

She had moved to New York to pursue her dreams. Her job took her to the World Trade Centers, a place where she won’t be forgotten.

“During the year for everybody’s birthday, they’ll put a white rose on their name. So I do know she is being remembered, which is important. That’s where she wanted to be,” Eleanor said.

After 18 years, the pain doesn’t pass.

“I get a little bit agitated and it becomes like it’s 9/11/2001 all over,” Eleanor said.

The memorial is a reminder and an honor for Cathy.

“The fact that Wellsville continues to remember her is what I think she would have really gotten a kick out of,” Eleanor said.

The village held a moment of silence in honor of all the 9/11 victims.