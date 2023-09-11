(WKBN) – It’s been 22 years since the tragic events of 9/11 and here in the Valley, there are ceremonies taking place to remember the lives lost on that day.

Many people can remember where they were when the planes struck the world trade buildings. 22 years later, we still honor not only the lives lost that day, but those who had lifelong health problems who may have had their lives cut short.

In Austintown, at the 9/11 Memorial Park, there will be a ceremony Monday morning. Last year was the first year the township hosted the 9/11 Memorial Event with the park finished.

There are pieces of the wreckage from the towers displayed at the park. The Austintown Beautification Committee said the reason for the park was so future generations would know of the tragedy that changed our lives forever.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Park on Raccoon Road across from the high school.

The committee is welcoming a special guest and retired American Airlines flight attendant Roberta Simeone.

Austintown Fitch High School Band and Choir will perform and there will also be a 21 gun salute.

But this is not the only ceremony happening, in Vienna, the fire department hosts a special service for the firefighters first on scene who never returned to home.

The bell ceremony is a 200 year old tradition to pay respects to firefighters who lost their lives on duty. It’s significance is the bell was once used to signal an alarm when firefighters were called into action and when the call was completed.

After making a great sacrifice where a firefighter dies in the line of duty, it is the bell that announces their passing.

The ceremony will be at the Vienna Township Fire Department starting at 6 p.m. Monday. It will include the bell ceremony and those who attend can see the artifacts the department has outside the fire house that are on display.