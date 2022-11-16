VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A bridge on State Route 7 is getting a big upgrade this spring.

The bridge that carries Route 7 over Mill Creek, about a half-mile north of Route 88, will get a bridge deck replacement and other upgrades.

During construction, Route 7 at the bridge will be closed to traffic for about 45 days. The detour will Route 5 to Route 88.

Access to all nearby properties will be maintained.

An exact date for construction to begin has not been set, but it will be in spring 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

If you have any comments on the project that have to be submitted by Dec. 15. For more information, you can call Sean Carpenter, an environmental specialist with ODOT District 4, at 330-786-2274 or email at sean.carpenter@dot.ohio.gov.