WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rock band Cheap Trick is set to perform at the Packard Music Hall in Warren on November 10.

The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, August 26 online only with the password “PACKARD” through Ticketmaster.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Packard Music Hall box office. They range from $35-$75.