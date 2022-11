MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 800 people are without power throughout the Valley in the midst of bad weather Wednesday morning.

According to First Energy’s website, 700+ are without power in Trumbull County, with the majority of those outages in Champion and Warren.

Columbiana County also has 70+ without power.

Power is expected back for most by noon Wednesday.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.