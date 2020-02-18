$8 million project will expand youth areas of Warren library, allow for new activities

For the last decade, the library has wanted to grow but couldn't because of the land title business next door, which has now moved

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is finally expanding. After a library levy passed in fall 2019, an $8 million expansion project is set to begin this year.

“The children’s area here and the teen area are really crowded,” said Library Director Jim Wilkins.

For the last decade, the library has wanted to grow but couldn’t because of the land title business next door.

“The building they had was just way too small and they needed a larger space. Wanted to know since we were next door if we wanted first right at it, and we jumped at it,” Wilkins said.

The building has been torn down and is now just a plot of land.

The addition could basically double the size of the current children’s area and teen area.

“This current children’s space is roughly 3,500 square feet. The addition is going to be 14,800 square feet, with roughly half of that being children’s. So they’re going from 3,500 square feet to about 7,000,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said the current children’s area will turn into meeting spaces, with the next children’s area moving down the hall.

“Punch a hole through, probably where these windows are, and it will connect to the other part of the building,” Wilkins said.

As for what could be in the new rooms, Wilkins said they are tossing around a few ideas.

“Some of the ideas that others have had… there’s a sewing machine. You don’t have a sewing machine at home? Well, you come here and you can use the sewing machine, sew your clothes together… 3D printers,” Wilkins said.

Normally, a library is a quiet place. But when it’s time to start construction, it may get loud.

“We do anticipate there will be some closed days where the construction company needs the whole building for a while,” Wilkins said. “There may be areas of the library that will be closed for certain times. Maybe the children’s section will be closed while we move a collection or the adult section will be closed while we move a collection.”

The library plans to open up bidding in July and start construction by August. It’s estimated it will take 18 to 24 months to finish.