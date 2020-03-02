8 arrested in Trumbull County human trafficking sting

Eight people were arrested in a human trafficking sting in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eight people were arrested in a human trafficking sting in Trumbull County.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost said the arrests came after a one-day sweep targeting people trying to buy sex over the internet.

Arrested in the sting were the following suspects:

Shane Shilling, 43, Warren

Darryl Juillerat, 33, Kinsman

Paul Arthur, 41, Columbiana

Dustin Estep, 28, Struthers

William Messer, 62, Wayland

Walter Allen, 28, Youngstown

Thomas Vescera, 59, Hermitage, PA

Robert Banks, 59, Jefferson

“These guys didn’t know if they were dealing with a willing participant or someone under the control of a pimp’s drugs and influence – and they certainly didn’t know they were about to meet our task force officers,” Yost said. “My advice – don’t buy sex in Ohio.”

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe said his office received a tip a few months ago about illegal prostitution in Trumbull County and their office contacted the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, which helped in planning the sting.

“This operation was conducted to show those people who participate in this type of activity that they are not welcome in Trumbull County,” Monroe said.