NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Eight men were arrested in a prostitution investigation last month in Mahoning County.
Beaver Township Police and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation on March 31 at Beaver Township area hotels, motels and truck stops.
That investigation led to the arrest of the following suspects:
- Hector Bonilla-Torres, 34, of Struthers
- Mark Tabachino, 54, of Boardman
- Richard Brown, 29, of Boardman
- Kaho Usis, 44, East Palestine
- Erick Wade, 45, of Girard
- Raymond Cary, 56, of Transfer, Pa.
- John O’Brien, 33, of Dillonvale, Ohio
- Devante Corinaldi, 28, of Youngstown
All eight suspects were charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. All eight pleaded not guilty to the charges at their arraignments on Tuesday. Pretrial hearings are set for May for all defendants in the case except for Wade for who no further court date was listed in online records.