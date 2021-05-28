Widow places over 2,000 flags for Valley veterans

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day includes the tradition of decorating the graves of fallen veterans.

Belmont Park in Liberty has a veterans section, holding men and women who served as far back as World War I.

COVID-19 has made it tough for older veterans to decorate the graves. A girls softball team did it last year. This year, Bea Blue did most of it.

Blue’s husband served in the military as well as her son, numerous uncles and brothers-in-law.

Blue and three helpers put out over 2,000 flags and markers to be ready for the holiday.

“She was here all this week because with the cemetery, our workers, we don’t do that in the sense that we have so much other stuff to do, and the veterans have always done it,” said Ron Taylor, Belmont Park superintendent. “She went around, and it was 85-90 degrees this week. She put a lot of time in. She deserves a lot of credit for this.”

Belmont Park is decorated for Memorial Day, and Blue put up more flags and markers at another cemetery, too.

Blue said she would like to see more people get involved in the holiday.