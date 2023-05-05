CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — What do you want to be when you grow up? Eighth graders at Canfield Village Middle School investigated that question for themselves today.

The school hosted its first career day since 2019. Around 70 local businesses showed off their craft to the eighth graders.

It let the students get hands-on experience with jobs like medics, photographers, first responders, skilled trades and more.

Principal Judd Rubin says career day helps students transition to high school.

“We try to garner their interest in middle school. Then, when they get to high school, they kind of go towards their pathways and what they need to learn,” Rubin said. “So this is the perfect opportunity, the perfect time as their transition to high school for them to learn about everything that’s here.”

Rubin is grateful for the local business’s support for career day and said he hopes to continue it for years to come.