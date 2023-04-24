NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Police were called to a bar fight with 70 to 80 people in Trumbull County that involved a gun, according to a report.

When police arrived at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls, a bouncer had a suspect pinned on the ground. Police immediately moved to arrest the suspect, according to reports.

When police interviewed a witness, the witness said the suspect had been at the bar earlier. Later, he returned and reportedly was looking for a gun he left at the bar.

Police identified the suspect as Jibriel Allen.

As Allen was looking for the gun, he entered a restricted area in the bar, according to the report.

Police say an unknown man approached Allen and struck him, screaming, “you ain’t bringing no gun in here.”

A fight then broke out, during which the bouncer tackled Allen to the ground. Reports say multiple people tried to break up the fight.

Prior to the altercation, a patron reported finding a gun in the men’s restroom, at which point the owner of the bar took the gun and placed it in the back office, according to reports.

Allen is charged with having weapons on disability, having a firearm in a bar, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

According to Newton Falls Municipal Court, his charges were merged into one case and his bond was set at $20,000.

He is due back in court on Thursday.