(WYTV) – An update to a story we did earlier this month, 7-year-old Khloe McIe from LaBrae is helping keep people warm in the winter.

She donated 23 coats, 24 hats, 40 pairs of gloves and 15 pairs of shoes to others at her school.

It started last year when McIe noticed some students couldn’t go outside for recess because they didn’t have coats.