7 to lose jobs at Autstintown racino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Seven employees at the racino in Austintown are being permanently laid off, according to officials at Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Race Course.

A WARN notice sent to the Ohio Office of Workforce Development states that the layoffs are due to the COVID-19 outbreak, saying that the circumstances were “sudden, dramatic and beyond our control.”

“These significant drags on our business will likely continue for the foreseeable future,” the company wrote in their notice.

The job losses will take effect August 15.