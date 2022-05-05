YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Diocese of Youngstown Thursday night handed out its Golden Apple Award.

The award is given to Catholic School teachers and administrators throughout the diocese who show a commitment to students and school, service the church and community and act as a role model for Catholic educators.

Seven educators were given the award Thursday night at the Youngstown Country Club.

27 First News anchor Stan Boney served as master of ceremonies.

Here’s the full list of awardees:

Kimberly Ritter – St. Charles Elementary School, Boardman

Jessica Fryda – Holy Family Elementary School, Poland

Kate Samolczyk – St. Paul Elementary School, North Canton

Connie Carbone – St. Barbara Elementary School, Massillon

Patricia Muffet – St. Paul Elementary School, North Canton

Mark Uerling – Ursuline High School, Youngstown

Alyse Consiglio – John F. Kennedy High School, Warren

The award consists of $5,000, a certificate, a Golden Apple paperweight and a Golden Apple lapel pin.