7 in Valley accused of arson schemes to collect insurance money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted seven people who are accused of scheming to burn down buildings and collect the insurance money.

They are also accused of faking burglaries. In all, the group is accused of fraudulently collecting more than $1 million.

The indictment includes charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties from 2011 to 2017.

The crimes alleged include:

Burning several buildings owned by group members

Defrauding insurers, including Allstate Insurance, Farmers Insurance and Nationwide Insurance

Changing one-dollar bills into twenties, fifties and one hundreds

Hiding from the Social Security Administration a mineral-rights windfall so that more than $30,000 in benefits could be collected

Burglarizing a home intending to destroy evidence about the group’s crimes

Tricia Floyd, aka Patricia Floyd, 69, of Youngstown, is accused of being the ring leader.

The others indicted are:

Kyrene Rodriquez, aka Kyrene Moirai Rinard Floyd, 36, of Youngstown

Heather Marie Kellar, formerly known as James Kellar, 48, of Niles

Theodore Edward Dozier Wynn, aka Ted Wynn, 29, of Youngstown

Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, 32, of Youngstown

Christopher J. Gibboney, 29, of Girard

Jessica Gonzalez, 51, of Youngstown

“This band of criminals will now have to answer for their illicit and fraudulent activities that have been brought to light by this indictment,” Ohio Attorney General David Yost said. “I commend the work of the investigators and prosecutors who have unwound their complex schemes in the pursuit of justice.”

The case was investigated by the Youngstown Police Department, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Fire Marshal, U.S Postal Inspection Service, Secret Service and Social Security Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Mahoning County Prosecutor and the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section.

“I appreciate the cooperation of the various local, state and federal agencies during the investigation of this matter,” said Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains. “Every time a building was torched, lives were jeopardized, and this indictment demonstrates that all of us will take action to see those who commit such acts will face the consequence.”

The indictment says the group was responsible for setting a fire Feb. 4, 2016, at a 2061 Atkinson Road in Youngstown; an Aug. 19, 2015 fire at a 2036 Atkinson Road home; and a Dec. 10, 2012 fire at a 2328 Carson Salt Springs Road home in Lordstown and a fire at the same address on Jan. 23, 2014.

The burglary is alleged to have taken place in Ashtabula County, according to the indictment.