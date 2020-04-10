7 charged with violating stay-at-home order after Girard accident

Police said one of them told officers he had COVID-19 and hoped they caught it

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Seven people are charged with violating Ohio’s stay-at-home order following an investigation into a Utility Terrain Vehicle accident in Girard.

The accident happened last Saturday on the trails by the railroad tracks off of Route 422.

According to a police report, 36-year-old Kurtis Golden was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Golden and six other people — Cassandra Hoffman, Ruan Brooks, Gabriel Baez, Jessica Turkovic, Sydney Opatkeen and Justin Hall — are all charged with criminal trespass and violations prohibited.

Hall is also facing additional charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and menacing after officers said while trying to arrest Hall, he told them he had COVID-19 and hoped they caught it.

Court records show he later said he didn’t have the virus.

They’re all scheduled to be arraigned May 12.