7 17 Credit Union opens now largest location in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The 7 17 Credit Union has expanded again, this time next to its original location across from the former Delphi plants in Trumbull County.

There was an open house Thursday evening for the new — and what will be the largest — branch on Larchmont Avenue in Howland.

It’ll open Monday, replacing the branch next door, which will now be used for corporate offices.

The new lobby has a wide-open feel. Gone are the traditional teller lines. They’ve been replaced with teller pods.

“I think the word is ‘welcoming.’ We wanted our members to feel welcome and it’s a very open layout, as you said. We think all the glass makes it very welcoming and it’s all transparent,” CEO Gary Soukenik said.

With 86,000 members and 13 branches — mostly in Trumbull and Mahoning counties but also as far as Canton, 7 17 is the largest credit union in northeast Ohio.

It was founded in 1957 by people who worked at what was then called Packard Electric.