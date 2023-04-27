HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local standout Dallas McCracken will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

The Eagles junior made the commitment on Thursday.

McCracken, who stands 6’5” and weighs 280 pounds, helped lead United to 17 wins over the last two seasons and back-to-back playoff appearances in Division VI. He also qualified for the OHSAA Division III State Wrestling Tournament in March.

YSU is a Division I FCS football program and a Missouri Valley Football Conference member.

The Penguins were 7-4 overall last season and 5-3 in conference play.