63rd District Rep. Loychik officially sworn in

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – State Representative Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) was sworn into his first term of office for the 63rd Ohio House District on Monday.

The district includes part of Trumbull County.

“It was an honor and a privilege for me to officially begin this new journey to serve the people of Trumbull County down at the Statehouse,” said Loychik. “I’m excited to start representing the needs of my constituents and am ready to get to work.”

Loychik served eight years in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a C-130 Crew Chief with a special operations group, as well as a combat search and rescue group.

He is now a small business owner.

Loychik said he’s focused on several priorities for the upcoming year.

“Last year, I listened to the concerns from many of our people around the area, and I definitely intend to make economic growth and quality jobs a top priority of mine,” said Loychik. “I do believe we can expand our workforce development to bring good-paying jobs back to Northeast Ohio.”

Loychik also acknowledged that cleaning up the EPA brown fields will lead to industry and manufacturing growth throughout the area. Additionally, the representative seeks to increase school safety to ensure children have superior protection while getting an education.