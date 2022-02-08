$600,000 worth of fentanyl seized in Mercer County arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- Two men were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) found over 8 lb. of suspected heroin.

Both Arturo Gutierrez, 23, and Julian Espanosa-Garcia, 19, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma were arrested after a traffic stop on I-80 Eastbound in Wolf Creek Township before 4 p.m.

According to the report, PSP pulled over the vehicle for a violation. PSP said that they found 4 kg. of heroine and a firearm. Both the substance and the firearm were seized.

The report says that the street value for the narcotics is worth $600,000.

Both men are in the Mercer County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com