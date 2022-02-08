$600,000 worth of fentanyl seized in Mercer County arrest

WOLF CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN)- Two men were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) found over 8 lb. of suspected heroin.

Both Arturo Gutierrez, 23, and Julian Espanosa-Garcia, 19, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma were arrested after a traffic stop on I-80 Eastbound in Wolf Creek Township before 4 p.m.

According to the report, PSP pulled over the vehicle for a violation. PSP said that they found 4 kg. of heroine and a firearm. Both the substance and the firearm were seized.

The report says that the street value for the narcotics is worth $600,000.

Both men are in the Mercer County Jail.