The child is in stable, but guarded condition

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A 6-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning inside his own home after bullets came into the house from across the street.

Youngstown Police responded to the 300 block of East Avondale Ave. on Youngstown’s South Side just after midnight.

The boy was transported to Mercy Health by police cruiser. The child is reportedly in stable, but guarded condition. He will be closely monitored because of his age.

Right now, police have no suspects, but questioned family and neighbors at the scene to gather more information. YPD Detectives believe this was a targeted incident, where the 6-year-old ended up being the victim.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to come forward. You can call (330)-746-CLUE with any tips or information.