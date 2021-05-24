6-State Trooper project sets focus on safety belt enforcement, including OSHP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project. They will be focusing on safety belt enforcement.

The initiative begins Monday and will continue through Monday, May 31, at 11:59 p.m.

It is a high-visibility enforcement and includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

The effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click it or Ticket campaign.

So far, the three-year average of fatalities has increased by 22%.

Year-to-date from 2018 through 2021, Ohio is averaging 342 traffic fatalities.

“Properly wearing a safety belt increases a person’s chance of surviving a crash,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “It’s a simple step. One that is proven to save lives.”

Though Ohio’s safety belt law is only a secondary violations, troopers will continue their zero-tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found without a safety belt.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.