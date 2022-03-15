COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project recently worked together to remove drugs and illegal weapons from the community.

The initiative took place March 10 through March 12 when a total of 487 drug arrests and 76 illegal weapon arrests were made.

Six agencies were involved in the project, including the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In Ohio, 134 drug arrests were made and there were 205 illegal weapons violations. Two notable stops were in Ottawa and Scioto counties. In Ottowa County, 198 pounds of marijuana were seized and in Scioto, 264 grams of cocaine were found in a vehicle.

In Mercer County, Pennsylvania, an accident on I-80 uncovered two stolen guns.

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways, we are making an impact in our communities,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

A complete breakdown of the activity can be found here.