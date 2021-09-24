6-state trooper drug crackdown includes felony stops in Mahoning County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A recent 6-State Trooper Project netted several drug arrests and drug seizures on Ohio’s highways.

 During the project, 9,859 grams of marijuana were removed from Ohio’s roadways and seven people were arrested on felony marijuana charges, including two in Mahoning County on the Ohio Turnpike. There were 57 others charged with other felonies.

The crackdown began Thursday, Sept 16 and ran through Sunday, Sept. 19.

Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia were part of the effort. A total of 158,998 grams of marijuana was seized between the six states.

