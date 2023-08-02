EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The six-month anniversary of the derailment in East Palestine is Thursday, and a local lawmaker is marking the tragic anniversary with a roundtable discussion.

Councilwoman Linda May is coordinating the event that will include Congressman Bill Johnson.

Business owners, community leaders and concerned citizens are invited and encouraged to speak freely and relay any messages to Johnson to take back to Norfolk Southern, the U.S. EPA or Ohio EPA.

Johnson will speak about the progress that has taken place in the village since the derailment.

The Event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the East Palestine Community Center, 31 Park Drive.