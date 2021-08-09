6 guns, ammunition and bullet-proof vest seized during domestic call in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren is facing several charges after police were called to his house Friday night.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:20 p.m. Friday to a house in the 2200 block of Northwest Boulevard NW on an “active domestic” situation.

Officers said dispatch informed them that the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old James Powell, had a gun.

When officers arrived, they talked to a woman there who said that Powell hurt her.

Further investigation revealed that Powell did have a gun and officers seized six firearms, approximately 228 boxes of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest, along with other firearm accessories, according to a police report.

Powell was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and is being held without bond at the Trumbull County Jail pending a pretrial hearing.