LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Six juveniles were taken into custody at Belmont Pines Saturday night after a reported riot at the facility.



According to a police report, the six are each facing charges of aggravated riot.

Liberty police were first called to the facility just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance involving five to six juveniles in the girls unit.

Officers say they responded, ending the ordeal and restoring peace at the facility. Six girls were arrested. Officers say they also recovered several homemade weapons.

First News contacted Belmont Pines for comment and is waiting to hear back.