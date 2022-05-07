CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was the seventh annual Apple Blossom Run at White House Fruit Farms.



Walkers and runners alike all laced up their shoes for a muddy run Saturday morning.

The 5K run/walk helps benefit local veterans.

All of the money from the race goes toward the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic food bank. The organization makes sure that those who have served are taken care of.

“We don’t want any veteran to be on the street and hungry, and so work with that volunteer group, it’s the only volunteer group in the U.S. that is associated with the VA, and so it’s all volunteer-led, all veteran-led,” said Kim Sisco, White House Fruit Farms’ event manager.

This is just the beginning of events being held this summer at White House Fruit Farms.