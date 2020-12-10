$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of Boardman robber

The robbery happened at an ATM on South Avenue last month

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Huntington Bank is putting up a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a Boardman robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at an ATM on South Avenue last month.

The victim told police she was at the ATM when the man came up to the driver’s side window of her car and demanded all of her money. She said he then punched her in the face several times and tried to grab the money, pulling out some of her hair.

According to police, the woman tried to fight back by kicking him through the window.

He ran away after grabbing some of her money, police said.

He was described as a thin, black man about 5’11” tall. Police said he is probably in his 20s or early 30s and was wearing all black at the time.

Anyone with information should call 330-726-4144 and leave a message for Detective Woods.