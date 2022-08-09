AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three charities are being supported Saturday during a 5K and 1-mile walk.

“Back to the Garden” will take place at Austintown Park with registration starting at 7:30 a.m.

The event starts in the parking lot near Stacey Pavilion at 9 a.m.

The three charities are Rahab Ministries, Mahoning Valley Right to Life and Hope for Renewal.

“What we love about all these ministries is it’s all involved with Jesus Christ,” said volunteer Monica Caimano.

The 5K is $25 and the walk is $20. Kids seven and under are free.