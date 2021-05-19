55% of Pennsylvanians have received first dose of COVID vaccine

The state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,257 positive cases of COVID-19 and 54 new deaths since Tuesday’s report.

That brings the statewide total to 1,190,102 cases and 26,925 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 1,427 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down after peaking at 2,661 patients, which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.

The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 stood at 5.3%.

There are 159,519 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,532,317 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,498 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,205 cases among employees, for a total of 86,703 at 1,591 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,230 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,440 of the total cases are among health care workers.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the vaccine to 55% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, 49.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, May 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction: