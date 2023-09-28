ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Fire investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible for an arson in Wayne County.

The mobile home fire happened on the 200 block of North Milborne Road in East Union Township in Orrville.

According to a press release, the fire caused extensive damage to the building and created a substantial hazard to nearby occupied homes and vehicles. State Fire Marshal investigators ruled the fire’s cause as arson.

The investigators are looking for any information to bring those responsible to justice. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.