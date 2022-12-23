WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the frosty weather, about 500 people still showed up at the Warren Family Mission for a hot meal.

The mission prepared 5,000 pounds of ham, 150 pounds of stuffing and 60 gallons of mashed potatoes for the annual Christmas Community Dinner.

Children who attended the meal also received a gift.

The mission served 1,900 meals meals today, 1,400 of which were delivered. But it also to provided a place for people to get out of the cold.

“So if you find yourself in a situation where you need to seek shelter pick up the phone and call the Warren family mission we have resources available to help keep people safe and make sure nobody dies this winter,” said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission.

Mararri says their phone lines will be staffed around the the clock should someone need shelter.