EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- As East Palestine recovers, comfort has been delivered to the children who have been affected by the train derailment.

Wednesday morning, 500 teddy bears were donated to the community.

And who better to deliver them, than Santa Claus himself? They were a gift from two stuffed animal companies: the Ty Corporation and Steiff International.

Each child at East Palestine Elementary School got a bear.

The outpouring of support from not only our community but surrounding communities and really across the nation to really wrap around our kids and wrap around our district has been amazing, and our kids have had some great opportunities,” said East Palestine Superintendent Chris Neifer.

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation reached out and asked for donations for kids at the East Palestine Elementary School.

Many studies show that stuffed animals can help children overcome trauma, and make them feel safe.

Neiger said that the kids have been resilient. When the students came to school following the derailment, they were met with teams of clinical counselors at all three buildings, and they already have plans for next year for the mental health and social-emotional support that students and families still need.