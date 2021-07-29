5 woman-owned local businesses in running for grant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five local woman-owned businesses are competing for a $5,000 grant through the Youngstown Business Incubator.

The grant funding is part of the Women in Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program (WE).

The owners will pitch their ideas to a panel of business professionals, and the chosen enterprise will receive the grant.

The following five individuals will be competing for the upcoming grant Aug. 4:

Monique Davis – Beloved Guardians Home Health Care

TaNeka Hogan – The Doll Akademy Beauty School

Jeanne Ballard – Driven by Faith

Latrece Jackson – Sensational Sustenance Eatery

Felecia Williams – It’s All Personal Laundry Service

The WE program helps female-owned businesses throughout the Mahoning Valley bring their business ideas to market.