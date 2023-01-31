BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle crash with injuries that happened on state Route 5 near state Route 305 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday when a Nissan Altima went left of the center line and hit three oncoming vehicles, one of which was a semi-truck.

Then, a front tire from the semi-truck worked loose and rolled into a fifth oncoming vehicle, a Ford Bronco that was traveling behind the Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles hit by the Nissan was taken to St. Joseph Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers were not taken to the hospital for treatment.

Route 5 was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

The Bazetta fire and police departments responded to the scene. The OSHP Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspection Unit is helping with the ongoing crash investigation.