5 teens lead police on early-morning car chase in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A small chase in Boardman early Friday morning landed five teens in custody.

It happened on South Avenue around 3 a.m.

Troopers tried to stop a car that was reported stolen. They say the driver, later identified as a 15-year-old, took off, getting up to 80 miles per hour.

Together, Boardman police and Highway Patrol used stop sticks to bring the chase to an end near South and Cook avenues.

The young driver had a warrant and is now facing several charges, including fleeing and eluding, and receiving stolen property.