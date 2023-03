YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Five people have been taken to the hospital following a car crash on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the corner of Lucius Avenue and Gibson Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Two cars were involved. There were no life-threatening injuries, but five people were taken to the hospital to be checked out.