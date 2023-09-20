LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A rabies clinic is scheduled for Columbiana County where you can get your pet vaccinated for just $5 per dose.

The clinic is scheduled for Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, 9364 State Route 45.

All pets must be three months of age or older.

Dogs have to be on a leash and cats must be confined or in a cage.

The cost per dose is $5 and is cash only. Owners are asked to bring the exact amount of cash.

The clinic is sponsored by the Columbiana County Health Department and Lisbon Veterinary Clinic.