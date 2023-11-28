AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested following a large fight in Austintown on Thanksgiving Day.

Officers were called about 11:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Parkgate Avenue on reports of a large fight.

When officers arrived, several people were gathered outside of the house. Some were yelling and making aggressive moves toward each other, according to a police report.

Everyone was uncooperative and would not follow commands from police, the report stated. Back-up officers were called to the scene.

Two women there told police they were beaten by males and females in the group. Some who were still there and others who arrived and had left. A car was also damaged in the altercation, having been smashed with a pole, the report stated.

After talking with witnesses, police were able to ascertain there was a domestic situation involving current and past love interests.

While police were on scene, they say they saw Dariana Fernandez-Rivera, 21, of Youngstown, hit a victim in the head and she was arrested.

Fernandez-Garcia is charged with assault.

A man at the scene, later identified as Jeremy Garcia, 31, of Youngstown, was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of official business.

Both Garcia and Fernandez-Garcia pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on Monday and are due back in court on Jan. 8