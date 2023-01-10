(WKBN) — An updated list of Bed, Bath & Beyond stores expected to close was released Tuesday, which included the closure of six Ohio stores and four Pennsylvania stores.

Bed, Bath and Beyond announced that it would be closing 150 stores back in August and gave a preliminary list of stores closing.

Two additional Ohio stores and three additional Pennsylvania were added to the long list. The additional Ohio stores closing are in Strongsville and Huber Heights. In Pennsylvania, the stores closing are in Altoona, Stowe and Erie, the most local of all the stores closing.

Just a few days ago, Bed, Bath & Beyond informed the public of a possible upcoming bankruptcy based on the third quarter 2022 earnings. The home store chain, however, is in the midst of an aggressive new strategy to bring in more customers.

