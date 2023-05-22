BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A library damaged by a pipe burst in December is finally getting ready to reopen its doors.

After five months of work, the Brookfield branch of the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library is finally getting ready to reopen next week.

“I am so excited. The branch just looks so pretty and so gorgeous,” said Amanda Murphy, branch manager.

There’s a fresh, new look inside the Brookfield branch with new drywall, carpet, furniture and ceiling tiles.

“We are so very pleased with the way that it has turned out. The carpeting is beautiful. We went with a pop of color so you’ll see some spots of blue throughout the building. We even had the chairs reupholstered,” said Kim Garrett, deputy director.

The branch has been closed since the end of December. A custodian discovered damages caused by a pipe burst during a snap of frigid weather while the library was closed for the Christmas holiday.

“We are fortunate we didn’t lose any materials but we lost carpet, we lost furniture endcaps. So we literally had to just take everything out, take it down to the bare walls again and just start over. It’s just taken a little bit of time to get everything finished,” said Jim Wilkins, executive director.

Wilkins says the total cost of the renovations is around $344,000. He expects insurance to cover about half.

This week, employees are putting the finishing touches on the revamped space ahead of the official reopening on Tuesday, May 30.

“Very excited. I hope that we have a lot of people that come in. We’ve had a couple of people peek around through the door, trying to see what’s all going on. So I’m hoping they come back and bring others with them,” Murphy said.