5-mile resurfacing project planned for main drag in Austintown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A $5 million road project in Mahoning County may cause

some headaches for drivers in 2021.

County commissioners approved money to resurface Mahoning Avenue in Austintown from Meridian Road to the Meander Reservoir. That is about five miles.

Federal funding will pay 80% of the cost. The other 20% will come from local funds.

“This is something that is needed. It is something that was on the table for many, many years to get this done,” said Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti. “It will create some inconveniences, there’s no question. Any construction project of this magnitude is going to be cumbersome. We just ask everyone to be patient.”

Commissioners authorized Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti to open bids for the work.

Work is expected to begin in the spring with completion by the end of 2021.