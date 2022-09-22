COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio who are charged in a federal drug case.

All eight were charged Thursday in a superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in the city of Akron and in Portage and Trumbull counties.

Those locally named include:

Dolan Mitchell, 50, of Kinsman

Markus Eugene Shaw, 37, of Warren

Jennifer Derosa, 34, of Warren

Joshua M. White, 35, of Warren

Travis Spithaler, 35, of Warren

The other suspects are from Akron and include 27-year-old Christen Tate Oakman, 31-year-old Shaquille Michael Haskell and 32-year-old Robert Russell Boring.

All eight are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Other charges levied against various suspects in the case include distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

The crimes are alleged to have happened from October 2021 to April 2022.

Prosecutors say the group conspired together to buy and sell meth. They also stored the drugs in homes in Akron and at motels and residences in Trumbull County.

Agencies involved in the investigation include The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit (PCSODVCU), Portage County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Akron Police Department Gun Violence Reduction Tactical Unit (APD GVRTU), Akron Police Department (APD), Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), Niles Police Department (NPD) and Warren Police Department (WPD).