CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A local 5-K is raising money to train service animals for veterans in Trumbull County.

New Life K-9’s is hosting the “Walk to Help Animals” event Sunday morning at 9 a.m. at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

In addition to the race, there will be vendors, a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction and food trucks for guests to enjoy.

For more information, visit www.run4newlifek9.com.