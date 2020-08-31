5 in serious condition after ejected from minivan struck by tractor-trailer

According to police, the tractor-trailer changed lanes, striking the minivan in the rear

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Five people are in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-80 east near Austintown Sunday evening.

The accident happened around 4:11 p.m. right before the park ride exit 223, approximately one mile west of State Route 46.

According to a release, a Honda Odyssey minivan had five occupants, three adults and two children. All five were transported to Mercy Health St. Elizabeth in Youngstown in serious condition.

Troopers are in the process of identifying the occupants.

The Odyssey received heavy damage to the entire vehicle.

A Peterbilt tractor-trailer was also involved and the driver was not injured. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-80 with the minivan in the right lane and the tractor-trailer in the center lane.

According to the release, the tractor-trailer changed lanes into the right lane, striking the minivan in the rear.

The minivan traveled off the right side of the road, overturning several times, ejecting all five occupants, police said.

Troopers from the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.