ELLSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire call that came in around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from Ellsworth Fire Department, six different departments responded to a house fire on the 6700 block of St. Route 45, near its intersection with Route 224. By the time firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.

Once the storms started, Ellsworth Fire Department Capt. Joe Stubbs says the fire was unruly.

“The winds started to pick up, and it kicked the fire back up, started to make it a little difficult to fight the fire,” says Stubbs.

Ellsworth Fire, Berlin Fire Department, Cardinal Joint Fire District, Jackson Fire Department, Green Fire Department and Mahoning County Sheriff were all on scene to work on the fire.

The fire was mostly coming from the second story of the house, but heavy smoke was coming from all sides of the house and the roof. The second floor, attic and roof were reportedly heavily damaged

Chief Smith from Ellsworth Fire wanted to thank the fire fighters who responded for their hard work.

The home was reportedly under renovation.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators do not suspect any foul play, but they are listing the cause as “undetermined.”

This story is still developing, check back here for updates.