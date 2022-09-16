DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Five people are dead after a farmhouse fire in Mercer County.

Sources told WKBN that four bodies were recovered, and that crews were working to locate a fifth body.

The fire started Thursday night at a farm on District Road near Redfoot Road in Delaware Township, north of Mercer. A viewer provided WKBN with videos showing the building on fire.

Sources say the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

State police, the fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are at the scene.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.