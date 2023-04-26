SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating another case of suspected animal abuse.

The Animal Welfare League executed a search warrant at a property in Southington on Wednesday. Once on the scene, agents reported finding five dead cats locked inside a bathroom.

They say the animals’ owner had moved out the day before.

One remaining dog and one cat were found and removed from the home.

Charges are expected to be filed against two people in this case. One of the two suspects involved in this case has previously been charged with animal cruelty in another county, according to the agency.