LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Five men are facing sex charges following a sting operation in Columbiana County.

The investigations spanned from August to November when an undercover officer posed as a juvenile, Investigators say the men made arrangements to meet up for sex, according to the indictment.

Those charged include the following:

-Nicholas Jordan, Niles, Ohio – compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools

-John McCandless, Greenville, Pa. – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools

-Daniel Piatt, Maple City, Mich. – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools

-Andrew Diegelman, Weirton, W.Va. – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools

-Stephen Smith, Delta, Ohio – Compelling prostitution, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools

Bond was at $20,000 for all suspects except Dieglman, whose bond was at $15,000.